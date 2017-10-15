A Lebanese woman takes a selfie during a protest in the northern town of Zouk Mosbeh, calling for the departure of Syrian refugees who have fled their war-torn country into lebanon.



Lebanese women hold placards during a protest in the northern town of Zouk Mosbeh, calling for the departure of Syrian refugees who have fled their war-torn country into lebanon.

The writing in Arabic reads: "So that we don't lose job opportunities", "So that we don't lose security".



The writing in Arabic reads: "So that we don't lose job opportunities", "So that we don't lose Lebanon".

