Men and Somalian soldiers arrive on the site to rescue victims of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu

Wreckages of vehicles following the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu.

A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise.

