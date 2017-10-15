Men and Somalian soldiers arrive on the site to rescue victims of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu
Wreckages of vehicles following the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu.
A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise.