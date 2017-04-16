A man looks away as he stands on leaflets reading "yes" thrown on the ground at the Kadikoy district, in Istanbul, after the start of the election banning on the eve of the constitutional referendum.
The referendum will take place under a state of emergency that has been in place since last summer's failed coup which has seen some 47,000 arrested in the biggest crackdown in Turkey's history.
