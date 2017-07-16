Protestors chant slogans in the Jordanian capital Amman during a demonstration against the closure of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, which Israeli security forces closed a day earlier after Arab gunmen killed two Israeli policemen in the Holy City.



A young girl holds a placard reading in Arabic ''I'm Jordanian, the Al-Aqsa is my responsibility'' in the Jordanian capital Amman during a demonstration against the closure of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, which Israeli security forces closed a day earlier after Arab gunmen killed two Israeli policemen in the Holy City.



