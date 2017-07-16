Dozens of residents, activists and recovering addicts march through the streets of Norwalk against the epidemic of heroin in their community in Norwalk, Ohio.

The day of action, called Hope Not Heroin, featured a march, speakers, and live bands.

According to recent statistics, at least 4,149 Ohioans died from drug overdoses in 2016, a 36 percent leap from just the previous year and making Ohio the leader in the nation's overdose deaths.



People pray before setting out on a march through the streets of Norwalk against the epidemic of heroin in their community in Norwalk, Ohio.

