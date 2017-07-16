Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning a point against US player Venus Williams during their women's singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London

Spain's Garbine Muguruza (L) hugs US player Venus Williams after winning their women's singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London

US player Venus Williams reacts against Spain's Garbine Muguruza during their women's singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London

Spain's Garbine Muguruza (L) and US player Venus Williams pose with their trophies after Muguruza won the women's singles final on the twelfth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London