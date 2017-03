Silver medal winner Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka (L), gold medal winner Austrian snowboarder Daniela Ulbing and bronze medal winner Russian snowboarder Alena Zavarzina celebrate on the podium of the women's Parallel Slalom PSL small final in the FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski World Championships 2017 in Sierra Nevada

Russian snowboarder Alena Zavarzina competes during the women's Parallel Slalom PSL quarter final in the FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski World Championships 2017 in Sierra Nevada

German snowboarder Cheyenne Loch competes during the women's Parallel Slalom PSL quarter final in the FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski World Championships 2017 in Sierra Nevada

Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka competes during the women's Parallel Slalom PSL semi final in the FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski World Championships 2017 in Sierra Nevada