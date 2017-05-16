Hundreds of South African opposition parties members and supporters look at proceedings on a giant screen as they picket outside the Constitutional Court as arguments are presented to the Court by opposition parties lawyers on allowing the use of vote by secret ballot in a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg.
