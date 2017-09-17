Israeli and Palestinian members of the "Combatants For Peace" association march during a demonstration on a road close to the West Bank village of Walajeh, near the biblical town of Bethlehem, against the Israeli occupation and to show solidarity with village residents

Israeli and Palestinian members of the "Combatants For Peace" association lock-hands during a demonstration on a road close to the West Bank village of Walajeh, near the biblical town of Bethlehem, against the Israeli occupation and to show solidarity with village residents

