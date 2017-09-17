Tunisians take part in a demonstration in Tunis to protest the parliament's passing of an amnesty law for officials accused of corruption under toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali

Tunisians take part in a demonstration in Tunis to protest the parliament's passing of an amnesty law for officials accused of corruption under toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali

Tunisians take part in a demonstration in Tunis to protest the parliament's passing of an amnesty law for officials accused of corruption under toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali

Tunisians take part in a demonstration in Tunis to protest the parliament's passing of an amnesty law for officials accused of corruption under toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali