Relatives attend the unveiling of the National Monument for the MH17 victims in Vijfhuizen.

Three years after Flight MH17 was shot down by a missile over war-torn Ukraine, more than 2,000 relatives gather to unveil a "living memorial" to their loved ones.

A total of 298 trees have been planted in the shape of a green ribbon, one for each of the victims who died on board the Malaysia Airlines flight en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

