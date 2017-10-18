Argentine President Mauricio Macri (2-L) gestures while Buenos Aires Governor Maria Eugenia Vidal (C) and Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta wave in Buenos Aires during the closure campaign of the ruling party candidates for Buenos Aires city ahead of the October 22 legislative election.
Argentine President Mauricio Macri (2-L) gestures while Buenos Aires Governor Maria Eugenia Vidal (C) and Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta wave in Buenos Aires during the closure campaign of the ruling party candidates for Buenos Aires city ahead of the October 22 legislative election.