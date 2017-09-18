Supporters surround Kenya's main political opposition, National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flag-bearer, Raila Odinga arriving on motorcade to a political rally on September 17, 2017 in the Nairobi suburb of Soweto.Opposition leader Raila Odinga has vowed to boycott the poll if a list of demands are not met and launched on September 17 a nationwide campaign "against any election" run by the current electoral commission (IEBC), which he accuses of rigging the first poll.