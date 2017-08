Doctors checks the BP of Philippine Ambassador Daniel Ramos Espiritu in blood camp at Indonesian Embassy in collaboration with PRCS to Mark the 72nd Indonesian Independence Day.



Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S Amri and Philippine Ambassador Daniel Ramos Espiritu donating blood in blood camp at Indonesian Embassy in collaboration with PRCS to Mark the 72nd Indonesian Independence Day.



Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S Amri and Philippine Ambassador Daniel Ramos Espiritu donating blood in blood camp at Indonesian Embassy in collaboration with PRCS to Mark the 72nd Indonesian Independence Day.



Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S Amri and Philippine Ambassador Daniel Ramos Espiritu donating blood in blood camp at Indonesian Embassy in collaboration with PRCS to Mark the 72nd Indonesian Independence Day.