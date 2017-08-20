A vehicle carried the casket containing Dr Pfau's body, coming out from St Patrick's Cathedral after her final rites were performed.

The coffin of 'Pakistani Mother Teresa' Dr Pfau was taken to Gora Qabaristan, where she was laid to rest.

A state funeral with full national honours for Dr Ruth Pfau, a symbol of selflessness and devotion who passed away at the age of 87 earlier this month.



Navy's Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Zafar Mehmood laying wreath at the grave of Pakistan’s ‘Mother Teresa’ Dr Ruth Pfau at Gora Qabristan, where she was laid to rest with full national honours.



Poster in memory of 'Pakistani Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau at Gora Qabaristan, where she was laid to rest.



Policemen sit beside the wealth covered grave of 'Pakistani Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau at Gora Qabaristan, where she was laid to rest.

