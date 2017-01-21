The Vigili del Fuoco shows rescue operations underway at the Hotel Rigopiano, near the village of Farindola, on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain, after it was engulfed by a powerful avalanche a day before.
Italian rescuers began pulling survivors from the ruins of a mountain hotel, two days after it was buried under a devastating avalanche.
The Vigili del Fuoco shows rescue operations underway at the Hotel Rigopiano, near the village of Farindola, on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain, after it was engulfed by a powerful avalanche a day before.