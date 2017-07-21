Historical re-enactors pose for a picture in costume and carrying swords at the Souk Okaz Festival in the Saudi city of Taif.

The 10-day cultural festival, a revival of the ancient Arabian market where merchants gathered and poets sparred, includes horse and camel shows, live performances of historical plays, and displays of fine artwork and handicrafts.



