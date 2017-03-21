Street musicans perform next to a poster of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. On April 16, 2017, the Turkish public will vote on whether to change the current parliamentary system into an executive presidency.

People walk pass by shops and vendors at Mahmutpasa district in Istanbul.

People walk by a giant poster bearing a picture of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildrim reading "First our Country, of course Yes!" Istanbul.

A woman feed pigeons next to a poster of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.