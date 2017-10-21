Workers of Capital Development Authority (CDA) are cutting the trees at Embassy Road for urgent need to expand the road.
According to the project director, the increasing number of vehicles using Embassy Road in the past few years created severe problem to commuters as long queues of vehicles are seen on the road.
In order to ease the pressure of traffic, expansion of Embassy Road is inevitable.
