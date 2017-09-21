University students march as they join different social sectors in a national strike demanding Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and several lawmakers who are under a cloud of corruption suspicions to step down, in Guatemala City

University students march as they join different social sectors in a national strike demanding Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and several lawmakers who are under a cloud of corruption suspicions to step down, in Guatemala City

University students march as they join different social sectors in a national strike demanding Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and several lawmakers who are under a cloud of corruption suspicions to step down, in Guatemala City

University students march as they join different social sectors in a national strike demanding Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and several lawmakers who are under a cloud of corruption suspicions to step down, in Guatemala City