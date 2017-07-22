(First row-L to R) Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, Uruguay's President Tabare Vazquez, Brazilian president Michel Temer, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes and Bolivia's President Evo Morales,(back row) Colombia's Trade, Industry and Tourism Maria Claudia Lacouture (L) and Mexico's ambassador Mabel Gomez Oliver pose for the official picture at the end of the Mercosur Summit in mendoza, 1080 km west of buenos Aires on July 21, 2017.

/ AFP PHOTO / Andres Larrovere