Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the tarmac of the Airbus compound in Hamburg, northern Germany, on July 21,2017.
The British royal couple are on the last stage of their three-day visit to Germany.
/ AFP PHOTO / Patrik STOLLARZ
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the tarmac of the Airbus compound in Hamburg, northern Germany, on July 21,2017.