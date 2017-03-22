Kurdish women wearing traditional clothes dance during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria

Syrian Kurds wearing traditional outfits take part in the annual celebrations of Noruz, the Persian New Year in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli.



A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria

Syrian Kurds wearing traditional outfits take part in the annual celebrations of Noruz, the Persian New Year in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli.

