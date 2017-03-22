Demonstrator lay on the ground during a "die in" protest over the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, outside the offices of Republican congressman Darryl Issa, in Vista, California, U.S.

Demonstrator lay on the ground during a "die in" protest over the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, outside the offices of Republican congressman Darryl Issa, in Vista, California, U.S.

Demonstrators protest over the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, outside the offices of Republican congressman Darryl Issa, in Vista, California, U.S.

Demonstrators protest over the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, outside the offices of Republican congressman Darryl Issa, in Vista, California, U.S.