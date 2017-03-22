Aviation staff assesses the wreckage of a South Supreme Airlines plane that crashed when it landed in the northwestern town of Wau from South Sudan's capital Juba

Aviation staff walk through the wreckage of a South Supreme Airlines plane that crashed when it landed in the northwestern town of Wau from South Sudan's capital Juba

Aviation staff assesses the wreckage of a South Supreme Airlines plane that crashed when it landed in the northwestern town of Wau from South Sudan's capital Juba

Aviation staff walk through the wreckage of a South Supreme Airlines plane that crashed when it landed in the northwestern town of Wau from South Sudan's capital Juba