A girl hold decorated clay pot, pose for photograph during Heritage Now Festival organized by the Walled City of Lahore Authority and British Council at Alhamra Arts Council.



A girl viewing the art work during Heritage Now Festival organized by the Walled City of Lahore Authority and British Council at Alhamra Arts Council.



Lady painters spreading the colours on the canvas during “Heritage Now Festival” jointly organized by the Walled City of Lahore Authority and British Council at Al-Hamra Arts Council to celebrate the rich heritage of Pakistan.



Visitors viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during “Heritage Now Festival” jointly organized by the Walled City of Lahore Authority and British Council at Al-Hamra Arts Council to celebrate the rich heritage of Pakistan.

