Spanish Administration Lottery owner Agustin (C) celebrates having sold the first prize ticket (66513) of Spain's Christmas lottery named "El Gordo" (Fat One) in the Embajadores neighbourhood in Madrid

Sergia holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain

A woman holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain

Girls call out the first prize during Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain