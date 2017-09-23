Iraqi forces members enter a building during a military operation to push out Islamic State (IS) group jihadists from the village of Anna in the northwestern Anbar province Iraq soldiers, police and paramilitaries launched an offensive against the jihadists's other remaining enclave earlier this week, pushing up the Euphrates Valley towards the IS-held towns of Anna, Rawa and Al-Qaim.
