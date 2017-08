Pedestrians walk through floodwaters along a street after heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong Kong

A man stands in his plastic poncho during heavy winds and rain brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong Kong

A woman uses her phone while wearing a plastic poncho along Victoria Harbour during heavy winds and rain brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong Kong

A man shields himself with his plastic poncho during heavy winds and rain brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong Kong