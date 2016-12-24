NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Saturday | December 24, 2016
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Dec 24, 07:01 pm
Nigerian president claims army captured key Boko Haram camp
Dec 24, 06:59 pm
Baby orangutans rescued in Thai police sting
Dec 24, 06:52 pm
Man shot dead due to firing of FC personnel
Dec 24, 06:40 pm
S. Korea protesters push for President Park's ouster
Dec 24, 06:17 pm
Pakistan Railway's income doubled during PML-N's tenure: minister
Dec 24, 06:08 pm
World-famous Koh-i-Noor diamond inspires new and bloody history
Dec 24, 06:05 pm
Rs 200 million released to Wasa for installation of new tube wells, filtration plants in RWP
Dec 24, 05:59 pm
Sri Lanka's record Christmas tree pruned due to work delays
A Tunisian woman is seen in the town of Oueslatia
December 24, 2016
SHARE :
Tweet
A Tunisian woman is seen in the town of Oueslatia, in Tunisia's region of Kairouan.
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
July 16, 2016
Truck attacker was from Tunisian town of Msaken
August 12, 2015
Gojra, Yuhanna Town, Ferozpur Road, Doctors' Rally, Nurses' Rally, Blind workers' Rally, Daska ...
January 05, 2014, 2:27 am
Performers take part in the annual Cape Town Minstrels Carnival in Cape Town.
June 27, 2012
Bahria Town summer camp talk of the town
MORE IN
NEWS IN PICTURES
December 24, 2016
Farmers busy in their work in Lahore
December 24, 2016
view of a firewrokds market in Zumpango
December 24, 2016
Kabbadi match in Faisalabad to pay tributes to the martyrs of APS Peshawar
December 23, 2016
Protest against electricity loadshedding
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus