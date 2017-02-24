US' Kikkan Randall competes during the Ladies 1,4 km Sprint Free qualification at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championship in Lahti

Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla competes during the Ladies 1,4 km Sprint Free qualification at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championship in Lahti

(L-R) USA’s Jessica Diggins (2nd), Norway’s Maiken Caspersen Falla and USA’s Kikkan Randall (3rd) celebrates on the Podium after the women's cross-country 1,4 km sprint final at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championship in Lahti.

Norway’s Maiken Caspersen Falla won the event ahead of USA’s Jessica Diggins (2nd) and USA’s Kikkan Randall (3rd).



Jessica Diggins of USA competes during the Ladies 1,4 km Sprint Free qualification at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championship in Lahti