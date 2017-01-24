Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan wave to Tanzanian people during an official welcoming ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during his three-day tour to east Africa that will include visits to Mozambique and Madagascar.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan wave to Tanzanian people during an official welcoming ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during his three-day tour to east Africa that will include visits to Mozambique and Madagascar.