Relatives of police officers protest the death of 91 members of the security forces since the beginning of 2017 at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Relatives of police officers hold crosses as they protest the death of 91 members of the security forces since the beginning of 2017 at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Relatives of police officers protest the death of 91 members of the security forces since the beginning of 2017 at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Relatives of police officers protest the death of 91 members of the security forces since the beginning of 2017 at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil