Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) shaking hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during the former's official visit to the kingdom in Jeddah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meeting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during the former's official visit to the kingdom in Jeddah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meeting with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (R) upon his arrival, in Kuwait City.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) welcomed by Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (L) upon his arrival at the Kuwait International Airport, in Kuwait City.