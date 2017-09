Participants of a mass rally shout slogans as they gather before a banner reading 'let us beat down the sanctions of the imperialists with great progress of self-reliance' on Kim Il-Sung sqaure in Pyongyang

Participants of a mass rally gather on Kim Il-Sung sqaure in Pyongyang

Students march during a mass rally on Kim Il-Sung sqaure in Pyongyang

Participants of a mass rally shout slogans as they gather on Kim Il-Sung sqaure in Pyongyang