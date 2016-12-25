Tunisian women shout slogans during a demonstration outside parliament against allowing Tunisians who joined the ranks of jihadist groups to return to the country, in the capital Tunis.

The writing in Arabic reads: ''No to terrorism''.



Tunisians hold placards during a demonstration outside parliament against allowing Tunisians who joined the ranks of jihadist groups to return to the country, in the capital Tunis.



