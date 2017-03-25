NEWS
Saturday | March 25, 2017
Pak Army Sport Festival in Islamabad
March 25, 2017
Artists perform folk music during Pakistan Army Sport Festival.
RELATED NEWS
April 25, 2016
National Book Festival at Pak-China Friendship Center Islamabad
March 25, 2014
Sport festival
March 07, 2010
England plan phased-wise sport activities for Pak youth
September 09, 2010, 12:27 pm
US soldiers 'killed Afghan civilians for sport and collected fingers as trophies': report
