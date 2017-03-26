Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Shuai Zhang of China during the Miami Open Tennis at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida.



Ajla Tomljanovic of Croatia in action against Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida.



Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States hits a volley against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia (not pictured) on day five of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center.



Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia hits a forehand against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States (not pictured) on day five of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center.

