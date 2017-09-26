Iraqi Kurds wave the Kurdish flag as they celebrate in the streets of the northern city of Arbil following a referendum on independence.



Kurdish officials count votes after the close of polls during the referendum on independence at a polling station in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.



Iraqi Kurds arrive to cast their votes in the Kurdish independence referendum at a polling station in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq

Iraqis Kurds celebrate with the Kurdish flag in the streets of the northern city of Kirkuk as they vote in a referendum on independence.

