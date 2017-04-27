German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses with delegates for a family photo at the end of the Women20 Summit 2017 in Berlin, Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses with delegates for a family photo at the end of the Women20 Summit 2017 in Berlin, Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses with delegates for a family photo at the end of the Women20 Summit 2017 in Berlin, Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses with delegates for a family photo at the end of the Women20 Summit 2017 in Berlin, Germany