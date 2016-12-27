Costumed participants are seen during an Irish tradition of Hunting of the Wren festival held every St. Stephen's Day in Dingle, Ireland

A costumed participant plays the tin whistle during an Irish tradition of Hunting of the Wren festival held every St. Stephen's Day in Dingle, Ireland

Costumed participants are seen during an Irish tradition of Hunting of the Wren festival held every St. Stephen's Day in Dingle, Ireland

Costumed participants are seen during an Irish tradition of Hunting of the Wren festival held every St. Stephen's Day in Dingle, Ireland