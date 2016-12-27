Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) tries to control the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) lifts the ball over Sunderland's English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (C) to score their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) lifts the ball over Sunderland's English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (R) to score their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) lifts the ball over Sunderland's English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (R) to score their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England