People add to piles of floral tributes, messages and candles piled outside the north London home of British singer George Michael after news of the singer's death broke.

People add to piles of floral tributes, messages and candles piled outside the north London home of British singer George Michael after news of the singer's death broke.

People lay bunches of flowers in tribute outside the north London home of British singer George Michael after news of the singer's death broke.

A woman and child place a tribute outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, Britain