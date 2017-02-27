Revelers of the Nene de Vila Matilde samba school perform during the second night of carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Revelers of the Nene de Vila Matilde samba school perform during the second night of carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Revelers of the Nene de Vila Matilde samba school perform during the second night of carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Revelers of the Dragoes da Real samba school perform during the second night of carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil