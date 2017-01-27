Supporters of Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal, gather to receive him as he arrives from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia

People celebrate the return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, in Brusubi, Gambia

People hold Gambian flags along a street as they celebrate the slated return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, in Serekunda, Gambia

A woman is seen selling Gambian flags on the day Gambia's new President Adama Barrow's is slated to return to the country, in Serekunda, Gambia