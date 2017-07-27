NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Thursday | July 27, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Jul 27, 03:49 am
Yemen conflict prisoners
Jul 27, 03:48 am
Woman hold protest
Jul 27, 03:48 am
Oil tankers union calls off strike
Jul 27, 03:47 am
Iraq conflict
Jul 27, 03:47 am
France Arts Festival
Jul 27, 02:27 am
New IGP takes charge as police refix security
Jul 27, 02:26 am
Power of unity to end terror: CM
Jul 27, 02:26 am
Umro Ayyar to return on 29th
Iraq conflict1
July 27, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
Iraqis ride in the back of a vehicle in western Mosul's Zanjili district
Tweet
TODAY'S POPULAR
Most Viewed
|
Most Commented
Pakistan has better military industrial base than India, ...
EU warns US of retaliation over Russia sanctions
Oil tanker association ends strike, petrol supply to ...
Two Pakistani documentaries nominated for Emmy Awards
26 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Kandahar base
Security forces arrest 21, many of them Taliban, in Lahore ...
75% of social media considered as 'gutter’ ...
CTD detains two terrorists, four dacoits killed by Police
MORE IN
NEWS IN PICTURES
July 27, 2017
Yemen conflict prisoners
July 27, 2017
Woman hold protest
July 27, 2017
Oil tankers union calls off strike
July 27, 2017
Iraq conflict
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus