Members of Somalia's new federal parliament place their hands on copies of the Quran as they are sworn in at the General Kahiye Academy in the capital Mogadishu

Members of Somalia's federal parliament attend the swearing-in ceremony at the School Policio police training camp in the capital Mogadishu

Members of Somalia's federal parliament place their hands on copies of the Quran as they are sworn in to office at the School Policio police training camp in the capital Mogadishu

Members of Somalia's federal parliament place their hands on copies of the Quran as they are sworn in to office at the School Policio police training camp in the capital Mogadishu