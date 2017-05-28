NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Sunday | May 28, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
May 28, 03:38 am
Budget: PTA lauds removal of duty on raw material’s import
May 28, 03:37 am
Cement prices to go up as 25pc FED on the cards
May 28, 03:30 am
Industry rejects Lesco’s notice
May 28, 03:14 am
Labourers term minor increase in wages 'shameful'
May 28, 03:12 am
ICST flays federal budget
May 28, 03:08 am
Obama has no shame
May 28, 03:07 am
Palestinians end mass hunger strike in Israel jails
May 28, 03:07 am
Clashes as Venezuela protesters target military base
Sasta Ramzan Bazar1
May 28, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
People purchasing daily edible items from Sasta Ramzan Bazar.
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
June 12, 2016
Sasta Ramzan Bazaar1
June 07, 2016
Ramzan Sasta Bazaar
July 23, 2014, 1:01 pm
Sasta Ramzan Bazaars turned into Eid Bazaars
July 12, 2013, 8:02 am
People buying vegetables and other items from Ramzan Sasta Bazaar
MORE IN
NEWS IN PICTURES
May 28, 2017
Air show in China1
May 28, 2017
Apple store in Singapore1
May 28, 2017
G7 Summit1
May 28, 2017
Passing out parade1
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus