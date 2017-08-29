Johanna Konta of Great Britain returns a shot during her first round Women's Singles match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia & Montenegro on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.



Jelena Jankovic of Serbia returns a shot during her first round Women's Singles match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.



Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns a shot during her first round Women's Singles match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.



Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands returns the ball to Maria Sakkari of Greece during their Women's Singles match at the 2017 US Open Tennis Tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York.

