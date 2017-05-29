Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich returns the ball to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic during their tennis match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open in Paris.

Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni returns the ball to Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay during their tennis match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open in Paris.

US Amanda Anisimova returns the ball to Japan's Kurumi Nara during their tennis match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open in Paris.

Russia's Ekaterina Makarova returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their qualification round match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Tennis Open in Paris.